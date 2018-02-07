Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Active and available Tuesday
Zeller is going through warmups ahead of Tuesday's game against the Knicks and appears to be available to play, Bucks play-by-play announcer Ted Davis reports.
After being traded to the Bucks on Monday, it was reported that Zeller was likely to be available Tuesday, so this was the expected course of action all along. While it wouldn't be surprising if the big man saw limited minutes considering he just joined a new team, an absence from John Henson (hamstring) could force Zeller into more minutes than expected right away. All that said, the Bucks haven't guaranteed Zeller will see the floor despite being active, so it's still a situation to avoid for fantasy purposes.
