Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Cleared to play Wednesday
Zeller (back) has been cleared to play Wednesday against the Clippers, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Zeller missed two games with discomfort in his ribs and back, but he's been cleared to make his return off the bench Wednesday. The 28-year-old averaged 16 minutes over his last five appearances, and his return will likely equate to a lesser role for Thon Maker.
