Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Coming off bench for Game 6
Zeller is coming off the bench for Thursday's Game 6 against the Celtics.
Thon Maker, who had two impressive performances during the Bucks' two previous home games in the series, will draw the start. Despite starting, Zeller had only been averaging 13.3 minutes per game, so his role may not change too much despite the switch.
