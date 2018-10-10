Zeller finished with 17 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason loss to Oklahoma City.

Zeller was afforded some extra run as the starting center with the Bucks resting a number of key players. He played well in his temporary role, contributing 17 points including a pair of three-pointers. Zeller is unlikely to see playing time in this vicinity at all during the season and despite the performance, remains a non-factor in most formats.