Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Decent showing in preseason start
Zeller finished with 17 points (4-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 119-115 preseason loss to Oklahoma City.
Zeller was afforded some extra run as the starting center with the Bucks resting a number of key players. He played well in his temporary role, contributing 17 points including a pair of three-pointers. Zeller is unlikely to see playing time in this vicinity at all during the season and despite the performance, remains a non-factor in most formats.
More News
-
NBA: Best 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.