Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Doubtful Wednesday
Zeller (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Zeller is still dealing with back pain from a hard fall he took after a dunk during Sunday's win over the 76ers. With him most likely out Wednesday, John Henson and Thon Maker will seemingly handle the vast majority of the team's workload at center.
