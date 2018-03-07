Play

Zeller (back) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zeller is still dealing with back pain from a hard fall he took after a dunk during Sunday's win over the 76ers. With him most likely out Wednesday, John Henson and Thon Maker will seemingly handle the vast majority of the team's workload at center.

