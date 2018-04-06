Zeller mustered eight points (4-5 FG) and two rebounds during the Bucks' 119-111 home loss to Brooklyn.

Thursday's performance was Zeller's third straight game above the eight-point mark, as he was decent contributor off the bench for the Bucks despite the loss. So far, the former North Carolina star is averaging 6.7 points and 4.5 rebounds across 63 games during his sixth NBA season.