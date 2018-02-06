Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Likely to play Tuesday
Zeller -- who was traded to the Bucks on Monday -- is "likely" to play during Tuesday's game against the Knicks, assuming both he and Rashad Vaughn pass their respective physicals, Ted Davis of the Bucks Radio Network reports.
Coach Joe Prunty noting that Zeller is "likely" to play rather than just calling him "available" suggests that he could see rotational minutes for Milwaukee. Prior to the trade, John Henson and Thon Maker had essentially been splitting time at center, but the Bucks' brass apparently felt they needed more depth at the position.
