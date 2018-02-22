Zeller is dealing with gastroenteritis, but is listed as probable for Friday's tilt with the Raptors.

This is the first we've heard of the illness for Zeller, but it doesn't appear to be anything too serious. As long as he feels good following shootaround and pregame warmups, look for Zeller to be available in his normal capacity. That said, John Henson (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable and should take the court, which means less minutes overall for Zeller.