Zeller amassed 14 points (7-9 FG), eight rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Hawks.

Zeller has seen his minutes increase in each of his four games since the trade (from six to 14 to 22 to 23). Starting center John Henson (hamstring) has missed the two most recent matchups, which opened the door of opportunity for Zeller, who has quickly leapfrogged over Marshall Plumlee to solidify himself as the third big behind Henson and Thon Maker. If Henson remains sidelined for Thursday's bout with the Nuggets, Zeller might make for an appealing low-cost option in daily leagues.