Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Nears double-double in Tuesday's win
Zeller amassed 14 points (7-9 FG), eight rebounds, and two blocks in 23 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 win over the Hawks.
Zeller has seen his minutes increase in each of his four games since the trade (from six to 14 to 22 to 23). Starting center John Henson (hamstring) has missed the two most recent matchups, which opened the door of opportunity for Zeller, who has quickly leapfrogged over Marshall Plumlee to solidify himself as the third big behind Henson and Thon Maker. If Henson remains sidelined for Thursday's bout with the Nuggets, Zeller might make for an appealing low-cost option in daily leagues.
More News
-
Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Plays six minutes in first game after trade•
-
Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Active and available Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Likely to play Tuesday•
-
Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Traded to Bucks•
-
Nets' Tyler Zeller: Shifting to bench•
-
Nets' Tyler Zeller: Scores four points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...