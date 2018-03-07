Zeller (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup with the Rockets, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zeller will be missing a second straight game, as he continues to recover from a sore back that he suffered over the weekend. With Zeller out once again, look for John Henson and Thon Maker to handle the center workload. In Zeller's absence Monday, Henson logged 26 minutes, while Maker tallied 18 minutes, so a similar allotment should be expected. Zeller's next shot to take the floor will come on Friday against the Knicks.