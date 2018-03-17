Zeller is dealing with back soreness and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

It doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Zeller, though he'll still sit out Saturday in hopes the discomfort subsides. Zeller's next shot to take the court will be Monday against the Cavaliers and in the meantime, look for Thon Maker to rejoin the rotation and act as John Henson's backup at center.