Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Out Saturday with sore back
Zeller is dealing with back soreness and has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Hawks, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
It doesn't sound like anything overly serious for Zeller, though he'll still sit out Saturday in hopes the discomfort subsides. Zeller's next shot to take the court will be Monday against the Cavaliers and in the meantime, look for Thon Maker to rejoin the rotation and act as John Henson's backup at center.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...