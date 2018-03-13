Zeller totaled eight points (3-3 FG, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, and two blocks in 20 minutes during Monday's 121-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Zeller appears to be have wrestled away the backup center job behind John Henson, as sophomore Thon Maker's one minute marked the first time he has seen the floor over the last three tilts. Zeller is solid and serviceable while Maker is in a bit of a funk, and it seems that the Bucks might trust the veteran more than the youngster heading into the final stretch of the regular season.