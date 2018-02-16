Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Plays 30 minutes off the bench
Zeller collected 14 points (7-9 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 30 minutes during Thursday's 134-123 loss to the Nuggets.
Zeller came off the bench again Thursday but saw 30 minutes of court-time finishing with 14 points. That is back-to-back solid outings for Zeller and he completely outplayed Thon Maker in this one. Maker was destroyed by Nikola Jokic meaning Zeller was able to provide nice value off the bench. John Henson (hamstring) could play in the next game meaning the center rotation is going to be very unpredictable.
