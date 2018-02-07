Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Plays six minutes in first game after trade
Zeller had zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds in six minutes during Tuesday's 103-89 win over the Knicks.
Zeller was acquired by the Bucks on Monday, and he'll add depth to the team's center rotation. John Henson (sore hamstring) sat out while Thon Maker drew the start and Marshall Plumlee played 20 minutes off the bench. It's likely that Zeller will eventually pass Plumlee on the depth chart, but it's unclear how many minutes the former Net will be able to steal away from Henson and Maker.
