Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Questionable Friday vs. Knicks
Zeller is (back) listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Knicks.
Zeller has been sidelined for the last two games due to lingering back soreness, but he was able to be a partial participant in Thursday's practice. Expect Zeller to test out the back in pre-game warmups Friday night before a decision on his status is reached. Should Zeller be ruled out yet again, John Henson and Thon Maker would continue to split the workload at center.
