Zeller (back) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Cavaliers.

Zeller sat out Saturday's game against the Hawks with a sore back and could be in danger of sitting out a second straight contest depending on how he feels following morning shootaround. In his absence Saturday, John Henson (34 minutes) and Thon Maker (12 minutes) absorbed the bulk of his playing time, and they would likely do so again Monday if Zeller can't give it a go.