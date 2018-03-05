Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Questionable with hip, back soreness
Zeller, who left Sunday's game against the 76ers with right hip and back soreness, is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers.
Zeller took a harsh fall under the basket Sunday after he was fouled by the 76ers' Joel Embiid while going up for a dunk, and he immediately headed to the locker room after shooting a free throw. Given the quick turnaround to Monday's contest in Indiana, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bucks stay cautious with the veteran center, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision Monday night.
