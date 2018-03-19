Zeller (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Zeller is set to miss a second straight game, as he's still dealing with some discomfort in his ribs when taking contact and performing certain moves. The Buck aren't willing to provide any sort of concrete timetable for his return, but there does appear to be a chance that Zeller misses more time. For now, his next shot to play will be Wednesday against the Laker. Thon Maker should see an increased role as a result, while Marshall Plumlee will provide some emergency depth at the position.