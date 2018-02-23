Zeller (illness) will be available for Friday's game against Toronto, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Zeller was battling an illness at practice earlier in the week, but interim coach Joe Prunty implied that the big man will be available Friday. Zeller had an opportunity to see increased minutes before the All-Star break while John Henson nursed a hamstring injury, but with Henson also available against the Raptors, Zeller will likely sink back into a reduced, bench role.