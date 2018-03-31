Zeller will start at center for Friday's game against the Lakers.

The Bucks are set to be without both John Henson (finger) and Thon Maker (groin), so Zeller will pick up the start and should see a very hefty workload. As a result, Zeller makes for an intriguing low-cost center for Friday's slate and can be counted on for solid production for as long as the two aforementioned players remain out. Along with Zeller, Shabazz Muhammad seems likely to see an uptick in minutes in the frontcourt.