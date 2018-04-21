Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Starting Friday
Zeller will get the start at center for Friday's Game 3 against the Celtics, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Zeller will replace John Henson (back) in the first-unit. The Bucks are thin in the frontcourt, so the big man could be in line for a a relatively healthy workload.
