Zeller was traded to the Bucks on Monday in exchange for Rashad Vaughn and a protected second-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Zeller had fallen out of the rotation for the Nets, who have pivoted to Jarrett Allen and Jahlil Okafor at center of late, so the Nets will essentially cash him in for a future second-round pick. It's unclear what type of role Zeller will walk into in Milwaukee, but he figures to be a part of the bench rotation, at the very least, behind John Henson. While Thon Maker has been Henson's backup for most of the season, the Bucks don't have a ton of depth at the position, and Zeller should be able to carve out somewhat of a consistent role. In 42 games for the Nets, Zeller averaged 7.1 points and 4.6 rebounds across 16.7 minutes per game.