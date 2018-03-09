Zeller (back) will be available for Friday's game against the Knicks, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.

Zeller was initially deemed questionable, but after going through treatment throughout the day, the team has cleared him for his usual role as the backup to John Henson. The North Carolina product, who missed each of the last two games, had 11 points and five rebounds in 20 minutes of action last time out against the Sixers.