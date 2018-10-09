Bucks' Tyler Zeller: Will start at center Tuesday
Zeller will start at center for Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Bucks are resting the bulk of their typical starting lineup, so a bunch of reserves will be getting the opportunity for an uptick in workload. Zeller is one of those players and he should see an expanded role while picking up the start at center. Along with Zeller, guys like John Henson and Christian Wood should be in line for big minutes in the frontcourt.
More News
-
Top 2018 Fantasy basketball sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.