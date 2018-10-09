Zeller will start at center for Tuesday's preseason game against the Thunder, Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Bucks are resting the bulk of their typical starting lineup, so a bunch of reserves will be getting the opportunity for an uptick in workload. Zeller is one of those players and he should see an expanded role while picking up the start at center. Along with Zeller, guys like John Henson and Christian Wood should be in line for big minutes in the frontcourt.