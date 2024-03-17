Washington recorded 24 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and six assists during 32 minutes of Friday's 109-106 loss to the Cruise.

Washington paced the G League Herd in both points and assists, while notching the second most rebounds. In his last five G League appearances, Washington is averaging 22.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists.