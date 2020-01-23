Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Added to injury report
Matthews (illness) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Hornets.
Matthews is battling an illness but is still expected to take the court Friday in Paris. Over his past five games, Matthews is averaging 6.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 25.8 minutes.
