Play

Matthews (finger) is available for Saturday's game at Portland, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

Matthews was considered probable with left finger soreness, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up Saturday. The 33-year-old is averaging 7.5 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 24.1 minutes during his first season with the Bucks.

More News
Our Latest Stories