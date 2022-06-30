Matthews and the Bucks agreed Thursday to a one-year contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Matthews joined the Bucks in December last season and quickly became a meaningful part of the rotation. Notably, he started his final 18 appearances (including playoffs), averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 27.6 minutes. He shot 39.4 percent from three during those games. His role could be scaled back next season based on who else Milwaukee targets in free agency. Plus, it will be Matthews' age 36 season.