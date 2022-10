Matthews contributed two points (0-1 FG, 2-2 FT), one rebound and two steals in four minutes during Friday's 119-108 victory over New York.

Matthews logged a few garbage time minutes in the win, highlighting just how insignificant his role has become. Even when starting, Matthews has been unable to come close to being a 12-team asset in recent times. The fact he is now being used as a depth piece only should put an end to any hopes of him fighting for a roster spot in standard leagues.