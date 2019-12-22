Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Cleared to play
Matthews (thigh) will be available to play Sunday against the Pacers, Matt Velazquez of the Journal Sentinel reports.
Matthews was initially listed as probable, and, as expected, he'll be available as he pushes through a bruised thigh.
