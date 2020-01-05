Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Does nothing in return
Matthews ended with two points (1-9 FG, 0-6 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Saturday's 127-118 victory over the Spurs.
Matthews returned after missing the last two games due to a thigh injury. He was straight back in the starting lineup and managed to play 26 minutes, although did nothing during his time on the floor. At this stage, Matthews is simply not a solid contributor and he can be left on the waivers in most competitive formats.
