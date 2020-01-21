Matthews had 13 points (4-6 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two boards, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes against the Bulls on Monday.

Matthews scored in double figures for just the third time this season, as he stepped up his offensive output in the game. Matthews has played more of a secondary role in the Bucks offense since joining the team this off-season, as he averages a little more than seven points per game despite his role in the starting five. He'll next take the floor against the Hornets on Wednesday.