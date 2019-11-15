Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Empty line in Thursday's win
Matthews totaled 15 points (2-6 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 10-13 FT) and four rebounds in 27 minutes during Thursday's 124-115 victory over Chicago.
Matthews put together a solid enough scoring night during Thursday's victory but failed to complement the points with any other meaningful production. He is locked in as the starting small forward for the Bucks but the lack of peripheral numbers are an ongoing issue. He is not someone to target in standard formats, outside of streaming for points and three's.
