Matthews finished with nine points (2-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 109-95 loss to the Nuggets.

The Bucks held out seven players for either rest or injury Monday, but two of the oldest members of the roster -- Matthews and Kyle Korver -- weren't among them. Korver (season-high 23 points) was able to take advantage of the multiple absences, but Matthews couldn't capitalize on his elevated usage rate and minutes. He'll likely settle back around 25 minutes and see his role on offense dwindle Thursday, when the Bucks should have most of their key players available for a matchup with the Celtics.