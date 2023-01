Matthews racked up zero points (0-2 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and one steal over nine minutes during Friday's 138-109 loss to the Hornets.

Matthews re-entered the rotation Friday, soaking up some garbage time minutes as the Bucks were embarrassed by the Hornets. Prior to this game, Matthews had not even been in the rotation. While he will likely play a role at some point, his days of being a fantasy asset are well and truly behind him.