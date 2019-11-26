Matthews scored 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), had four points and two assists in 32 minutes of a 122-118 win against the Jazz on Monday.

Matthews scored a season high in points in the contest, thanks in part to finding his stroke from behind the arc where he had a season high in makes and matched his season high in attempts. The 10th year vet also turned in one of his better all-around efforts in the contest, as his rebounding had dipped in recent games. Milwaukee faces Atlanta on Wednesday.