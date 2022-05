Matthews ended with 12 points (3-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one block and two steals in 29 minutes during Monday's 116-108 loss to the Celtics.

Matthews hit double-digit scoring for just the second time across nine playoff contests. However, the veteran is connecting on 44.1 percent of his triples in 3.8 attempts per game over that span. Matching Grayson Allen in terms of role, Matthews will look to carry his momentum into Game 5 on Wednesday.