Matthews had eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), one rebound, four assists and four steals in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 116-100 win over the Bulls.

After combining for just four steals over 11 games prior, Matthews was a pick-pocketing fiend Wednesday. Coupled with knocking down multiple threes in four games this series against Chicago, Matthews is doing his part in filling the void of Khris Middleton (knee). Matthews three-point prowess will remain on display until Middleton returns.