Matthews (COVID-19 protocols) logged 14 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 128-111 win over the Warriors, finishing with five points (2-2 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one assist, one rebound and one steal.

Matthews was on a playing-time restriction in his first game back following a week-long stay in the NBA's health and safety protocols, but he likely wouldn't have seen much more than the 14 minutes he received Tuesday even if he hadn't missed time beforehand. The 36-year-old is expected to remain a fringe member of head coach Mike Budenholzer's rotation moving forward, and he may see all his minutes go away once Jrue Holiday (illness) is able to play again.