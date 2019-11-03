Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Heads to locker room
Matthews went to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury during Saturday's game against the Raptors, Justin Garcia of ESPN Milwaukee reports.
It appeared Matthews turned his ankle while driving for a layup against Serge Ibaka. He should be considered questionable to return.
