Matthews added 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), two assists, a rebound, a steal and a block in 29 minutes Monday night during the Bucks' 126-104 loss to the Spurs.

Monday marked Matthews' third time with double-digit scoring since the beginning of December. Despite being the starting shooting guard on the lethal Milwaukee offense, Matthews is low on the pecking order. Nights like Monday show that he is still capable of finding his stroke, however, and an injury to Khris Middleton or George Hill may thrust Matthews into a more featured role.