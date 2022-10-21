Matthews registered eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 20 minutes during Thursday's 90-88 win over the 76ers.

Milwaukee leaned on Matthews in the fourth quarter as he played eight of his 20 minutes and nailed a three-pointer with 24.7 seconds left to give the Bucks an 89-88 lead. It was a great start to the season for the 36-year-old as he has averaged just 5.9 points while making 38.4 percent of his shots over the last three campaigns. He came off the bench in the opener but could get some starts in the early part of the year with Khris Middleton (wrist) and Pat Connaughton (calf) likely out until early November.