Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Hot from three
Matthews scored 14 points (5-11 FG, 4-8 3Pt), adding on six rebounds and three assists during a game-high 28 minutes in Milwaukee's 133-86 win over the Thunder.
Extending the Bucks' winning streak to five games, Matthews trailed only Giannis Antetokounmpo (32 points) in scoring for the team. Friday was Matthews' eighth game of the season in which he made four or more threes. He is shooting 37.6 percent from behind the arc this season.
