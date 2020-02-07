Matthews had just eight points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Thursday's 112-101 victory over Philadelphia.

Matthews continues to start for the Bucks despite his production heading in a downward trajectory. He is basically on the floor due to the fact they are winning games comfortably and the current lineup is working so well. He is far from the fantasy asset he once was and based on recent numbers, he is not even a solid option in deeper formats.