Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Likely to play Sunday
Matthews (thigh) is probable for Sunday's contest against Indiana.
After missing Saturday's games due to a thigh bruise, it appears as though Matthews will return to the floor versus the Pacers on Sunday. The veteran guard is currently averaging 7.9 points and 2.4 rebounds over 29 appearances this season.
