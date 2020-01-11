Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Listed as probable
Matthews is officially probable for Saturday's matchup with the Trail Blazers due to left finger soreness, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Matthews presumably picked up the injury in Friday's victory over the Kings. He looks on track to give it a go in Portland assuming he avoids any setbacks. Still, final confirmation is unlikely to come until closer to game time.
More News
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.