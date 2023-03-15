Matthews (calf) logged 10 minutes in Tuesday's 116-104 win over the Suns, finishing with two points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and one rebound.

Matthews made his first appearance since the All-Star break after sitting out nine straight games due to a right calf strain before being cleared ahead of Monday's game in Sacramento. He didn't play in the 133-124 win over the Kings while Milwaukee had all of its key rotation players available for that game save for Joe Ingles, but with Khris Middleton (rest) and Grayson Allen (foot) sitting out the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Bucks had some minutes open on the wing for Matthews. The Bucks should at least get Middleton back for their next game Thursday versus the Pacers, so it wouldn't be surprising if Matthews dropped back out of the rotation for that contest.