Matthews posted zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) and two rebounds over 10 minutes during Tuesday's 131-125 overtime victory over the Celtics.
Although the Bucks went into overtime Tuesday, Matthews saw his lowest minutes total since Jan. 23 and had minimal production. He's been held to single-digit scoring marks in his last six appearances and has averaged 2.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game during that time.
