Matthews was unable to make an appearance this preseason due to an ankle injury. Given his inability to practice, his status is murky for the Bucks' regular-season opener Thursday versus the 76ers. With Pat Connaughton (calf) and Khris Middleton (wrist) also injured, Jordan Nwora and Marjon Beauchamp could be in line for enhanced roles.