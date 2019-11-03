Bucks' Wesley Matthews: Not on injury report
Matthews (ankle) is not listed on the Bucks' latest injury report.
Matthews appeared to suffer an ankle injury Saturday against Toronto, but his absence from the report indicates that it's nothing the team expects will cause Matthews to miss time. The veteran played only nine minutes Saturday, finishing with two points and two rebounds.
